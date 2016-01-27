3 Superfood-Packed Smoothie Recipes to Elevate Your Morning

The only thing easier than an on-the-go breakfast smoothie is one that’s already made for you. Don’t have time to hit your local juicery every morning? Try Daily Harvest, a service that sends you frozen, ready-to-blend smoothie ingredients in pre-portioned cups. The organic, non-GMO fruits, veggies, and superfoods—like kale, cashew butter, and matcha—are organized by nutritionists and chefs into 14 different blends, and can be ordered in packs of six, 12, or 18 cups. All you need to do is add milk or coconut water. That’s almost three weeks worth of breakfasts planned out for you! 

“Often times, the produce you buy in the local grocery store was picked before its reached its nutritional peak,” explains Daily Harvest founder Rachel Drori. “Farm frozen foods are harvested at peak maturity when nutrient content is highest. The freezing process effectively locks in the beneficial vitamins and nutrients so there is a higher concentration upon consumption.” Can’t wait until your first shipment arrives? Try making three of Daily Harvest’s signature blends on your own with the recipes below.

1 of 3 Courtesy of Daily harvest

Wake n Cake

“This is the Daily Harvest version of carrot cake,” explains Drori. “It’s a great seasonal smoothie that’s packed with detoxifying ginger and raw sweet potato, which gives your a metabolism boost.”

Ingredients

1/2 of a sliced fresh or frozen organic banana
1/4 cup of diced frozen organic carrots
1/4 cup of diced frozen organic sweet potato
2 pitted organic dates
4 organic walnuts
1/8 tsp diced fresh organic ginger
1/2 tsp organic chia seeds
1/8 tsp organic cinnamon
1/8 tsp organic nutmeg
1/8 tsp organic vanilla
1-1½ cups organic almond, hemp or coconut milk

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

2 of 3 Courtesy of Daily harvest

Berry Brightener

“This is Daily Harvest’s No. 1 best seller, and is a sweet smoothie that secretly is loaded with kale and antioxidant-rich acai,” says Drori. 

Ingredients

1/2 of a sliced fresh or frozen organic banana
1/4 cup pitted, frozen organic dark sweet cherries
1/4 cup chopped, frozen organic kale
4 fresh or frozen organic raspberries
1/2 cup frozen organic blueberries
1/4 cup frozen organic acai 
1-1½ cups organic coconut water

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

3 of 3 Courtesy of Daily harvest

Dr. Mango

“Camu camu contains 60 times more vitamin C than an orange,” Drori says. “Perfect for a refreshing, mid-winter smoothie.”

Ingredients

1/2 cup diced frozen organic mango
1/4 cup diced frozen organic cucumber
1/4 cup fresh or frozen organic spinach
1/2 tsp organic coconut oil
1/2 fresh organic lime, squeezed into the blender
1/4 tsp Camu camu ($14; thrivemarket.com)
1-1½ cups organic coconut water

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

