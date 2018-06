1 of 8 Time Inc. Digital Studio; Istock; Imaxtree; Corbis

Meggan Crum, Accessories Director

"My closet has tailored menswear-inspired pieces, like vests and blazers, mixed with feminine full skirts."



HER FALL INSPIRATION (clockwise from top): "I admire when designers take common items, such as sunglasses, and put a couture twist on them-like the lace Marc Jacobs used at Louis Vuitton."



"Katharine Hepburn pulls off the menswear look in a sexy way, with her manicured coif and wedge heels."



"I'm in the midst of planning my wedding at the Wickaninnish Inn in Tofino, British Columbia, so I'm in a romantic state of mind and looking for that type of touch on everything."