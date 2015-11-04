How to Copy Elle Fanning's Perfect Off-Duty Style with Only 7 Pieces

We absolutely adore Elle Fanning and her style. This look in particular, which is featured in our November issue, encapsulates her effortless spirit and is the perfect example of sartorial ease with a dash of edge. Copy this off-duty look for instant It-girl status with our seven picks.

Courtesy

1. Topshop bag ($40; topshop.com): This maroon croc leather clutch is a great and subtle way to inject color into your look.

2. Zara jacket ($149; zara.com): Update your leather biker jacket with one cut from dark green suede. Throw it over your shoulders to maximize that cool-girl effect.

3. Rag & Bone T-shirt ($125; stylebop.com): Believe it or not, basics can be the coolest pieces of clothing in your closet. Buy a tee that's a touch oversized for an effortless-edgy look.

4. Guerlain eyebrow kit ($53; nordstrom.com): Nothing completes a strong look like a strong brow. Guerlain has an amazing eyebrow kit that can you help you achieve a bold set.

5. Aquazzura pumps ($744; farfetch.com): Elevate your cool-girl look with studded pumps. The lace-up style adds a touch of femininity.

6. Oribe smoothing serum ($49; barneys.com): Smooth, frizz-free strands serve as the perfect finishing touch.

7. MiH skirt ($295; net-a-porter.com): This denim skirt has a flattering A-line midi-length silhouette that hits right below the knee.

