4 Amazing Ways to Wear the Now Shoppable Christian Dior Shoes

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images
Danielle Prescod
Nov 17, 2015 @ 11:00 pm

Being one of the oldest French houses, Christian Dior certainly has old school prestige, but, nowadays, the brand is known for their cool, modern designs and faces (Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence, to name a couple). And, of course, that means actually getting your hands on anything Dior is a challenge in itself … until now. Dior has teamed up with Bergdorf Goodman to make their shoes available online, such as the bejeweled sneaker above, which has been a celeb and street style favorite, and the laser cut leather heel and flat. We thought this warranted some outfit inspiration, so we’ve put together four looks that we are dying to try when the coveted shoes finally arrive at our door.

RELATED: Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are Back with a Holiday Collection for Topshop—See the Party-Ready Pieces

1 of 4 Courtesy

Shop the look: 

Vika Gazinskaya turtleneck top, $663; mytheresa.com. 6397 pants, $819; farfetch.com. Kitti Shades sunglasses, $40; nastygal.com. Christian Dior trainer, $1,100; bergdorfgoodman.com

Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

Shop the look: 

Anna K coat, $580; avenue32.com. Ann Taylor turtleneck, $70; anntaylor.com. Christian Dior flat, $850; bergdorfgoodman.com. Marc by Marc Jacobs skirt, $99; stylebop.com

3 of 4 Courtesy

Shop the look: 

Topshop jeans, $70; topshop.com. Abercrombie & Fitch jacket, $69; abercrombie.com. Christian Dior pumps, $920; bergdorfgoodman.com. McQ Alexander McQueen shirt, $185; stylebop.com

Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

Shop the look: 

Raey dress, $192; matchesfashion.com. River Island coat, $180; riverisland.com. Christian Dior sneaker, $1,100; bergdorfgoodman.com.  Kate Spade beanie, $68; lordandtaylor.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!