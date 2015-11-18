4 Amazing Ways to Wear the Now Shoppable Christian Dior Shoes

Being one of the oldest French houses, Christian Dior certainly has old school prestige, but, nowadays, the brand is known for their cool, modern designs and faces (Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence, to name a couple). And, of course, that means actually getting your hands on anything Dior is a challenge in itself … until now. Dior has teamed up with Bergdorf Goodman to make their shoes available online, such as the bejeweled sneaker above, which has been a celeb and street style favorite, and the laser cut leather heel and flat. We thought this warranted some outfit inspiration, so we’ve put together four looks that we are dying to try when the coveted shoes finally arrive at our door.

