Your Strategy for Shopping the Balmain x H&M Collection

Balmainia has officially set in. The highly anticipated Balmain x H&M collection launches at 8 a.m. EST in stores and online Thursday, Nov.5, and it's quickly becoming the designer collaboration of all collaborations (in some cities, lines have already started forming as early as yesterday evening). It's easy to see why—the goods boast the same attention to beaded intricacy and flashy Olivier Rousteing-approved greatness that's true to the real thing, but without the thousand-dollar price tag. And at the end of the day, who can resist joining the celebrity-studded #BalmainArmy, really?

But getting your hands on that one sparkly emerald green dress Kendall Jenner wore or the embellished oversize blazer (or anything in the collection, frankly) won't be an easy feat. A game plan needs to be in place, whether you're shopping online or IRL. Read on to find out how to shop the collection before everything is sold out.

IF YOU'RE SHOPPING IN STORES...

Line Up Early

Before heading into the chaos, it's important to understand H&M's shopping rules and restrictions. The first 420 people in line will be divided into groups of 30 (that's 14 groups total). Each group will have a designated color (you'll receive a wristband upon arrival) that corresponds to a given time slot. If you want your pick of the pieces, it's best to be among the first 420. After that, the store opens up to the public, in which entropy will inevitably ensue.

Establish a Buddy System

There's no getting by it, you'll have to wait in line and possibly the night before. Recruit a friend to stay in line with you, or tag-team it and take turns in shifts, so you won't be too sleep-deprived. The only caveat: Whoever gets the last shift will have the sole responsibility to shop for everybody. You won't be allowed to save spots.

Memorize the Lookbook

You'll only have 15 minutes to shop. Figure out what you want ahead of time, so you can grab the piece once you see it.

Know Your Size

This is important: You can only buy two of the same style. That means you should figure out your size (and your friends' sizes if you're shopping for them) to avoid going over the limit.

You can return or exchange items (in its original condition) you bought in stores until Nov. 8, with receipt, in the original form of payment. After that, refunds will be issued as store credit. Accessories are not returnable.

IF YOU'RE SHOPPING ONLINE...

Bookmark the Page

Make sure to have hm.com/balmain open and ready prior to 8 a.m. EST.

Pay As You Go

Once you find an item you want, immediately proceed to checkout. If you wait to fill up your cart with everything you want, chances are, a few pieces will be sold out by the time you pay. Also important to note, you can only purchase one style per person. That means, you can't buy two of the same piece.

You can return or exchange items (in its original condition) purchased on hm.com in the original form of payment postmarked within three days of package receipt. Accessories are not returnable.

Start warming up for the main event by browsing the Balmain x H&M lookbook. Good luck!