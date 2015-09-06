Get Crafty with Shay Mitchell: DIY Pineapple Vase

Monica Wang Photography
Claire Stern
Sep 06, 2015 @ 5:30 pm

If you're finding yourself with a bit of free time over Labor Day Weekend, perhaps now is the time to tap your inner craft genius. And a pretty floral arrangement is surely an apt place to start. The piece is a no-fail way to dress up your table for a party, but for a truly celebratory occasionthe end of summer, for instancewe recommend something a little more exciting than a basic glass vase. This fruity container, dreamed up by Shay Mitchell and her business partner Michaela Blaney of the newly-minted lifestyle site Amore & Vita, not only provides you with an afternoon snack, it adds a touch of the tropics (aloha!) to your outdoor space when paired with colorful blooms. All you need to do is follow these six simple steps, and let the compliments flood in. You're welcome.

1 of 6 Monica Wang Photography

Procure the necessary supplies. 

You'll need a pineapple, a small glass or vase, Scotch tape, an ice cream scooper, and a knife. 

2 of 6 Monica Wang Photography

Remove the top from your pineapple. 

This may take a few tries, so try to keep cutting along the same line to avoid an uneven edge. 

3 of 6 Monica Wang Photography

Cut a circle around the rim of the pineapple. 

It should be about 2 inches deep. Be careful not to cut too deep or at too much of an angle, or else you'll cut a hole through the pineapple skin. 

4 of 6 Monica Wang Photography

Remove the flesh of the pineapple. 

Using an ice cream scooper, remove the inside of the pineapple. This step is a little messy, so make sure to have a towel handy so you can wipe off any pineapple juice that may squirt out. Repeat until you have a hole deep enough to fit a vase. 

5 of 6 Monica Wang Photography

Prepare your vase for florals. 

Take your vase (or small glass) and tape a grid on the mouth. Make sure to tape around the rim as well to keep the grid in place. This tape grid will help keep the flowers arranged by giving them a base to rest on. 

6 of 6 Monica Wang Photography

Build your floral creation.

Place the vase into the empty pineapple cavity, fill it with water, and assemble your bouquet. A mix of tropical flowers and greens will nicely complement the island theme. 

