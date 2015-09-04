DIY to Try: Shay Mitchell's Easy Herb Bouquet Name Tags

Monica Wang Photography
Claire Stern
Sep 04, 2015 @ 3:30 pm

Looking to add a little something extra to your end-of-summer party this weekend? These herb bouquet name tags may be just the creative touch to truly impress your guests — and leave them with a sweet take-home gift. Drummed up by Shay Mitchell and her BFF and business partner Michaela Blaney (their new lifestyle site, Amore & Vita, features a range of entertaining ideas that rival Lauren Conrad's), this easy-to-follow tutorial is the perfect way to indulge in something crafty before your hostess duties kick in.

RELATED: Shay Mitchell Shares 6 Entertaining Tips for Your Next Outdoor Soirée

1 of 5 Monica Wang Photography

You'll need: 

Fresh herbs (Mitchell used sage, rosemary, and thyme, but any variety will do
Scissors
Floral tape ($5; amazon.com)
String or twine
Name tags
A pen 

Advertisement
2 of 5 Monica Wang Photography

Create your herbal bouquet. 

Tape everything together with the floral tape. Make sure to keep the tape tight and neat. Trim the ends of the stems for a polished look. 

3 of 5 Monica Wang Photography

Fill out your name tags. 

Mitchell used balsa wood tags she got at a local craft store (we found a similar version). Use a micro-tipped pen to create the polished typography. Write the herb names and suggested use on the back of the tag to give your guests extra intel. 

Advertisement
4 of 5 Monica Wang Photography

Wrap the bouquet. 

Cut some string or twine, wrap it around the bouquet, and knot it. Then slide on the name tag and tie it in a bow. For a colorful addition, try dipping the ends of the string in mustard-colored dye. 

Advertisement
5 of 5 Monica Wang Photography

Marvel at the finished product. 

And prepare for it to be the hot topic of dinner conversation. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!