The Science of Sexy

Apr 06, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
What's Your Body Type?
What's Your Body Type?
According to fashion designer Bradley Bayou, there are three factors that determine your body type: your silhouette (inverted triangle, rectangle, triangle or hourglass); your measurements (shoulders, bust, waist and hips); and your weight. On the next four pages, we'll talk about the characteristics of each silhouette and show you, based on your height and weight, the general category into which you fall.

Once you know this, click on the appropriate link to find out which celebrity represents your body type. We'll also give you some general advice about the dressing strategies that The Science of Sexy can help you perfect.

Excerpted from The Science of Sexy by Bradley Bayou. Published by arrangement with Gotham Books, a member of Penguin Group (USA) Inc. Text amp#169; 2007 by Bradley Bayou; design amp#169; 2007 by Number Seventeen, N.Y.C.

Chart Your Type
Chart Your Type
First, determine your body type using this table, which continues on the next three pages. (You can view or download a copy of the complete table here.)

Find your height along the vertical edge and your weight along the horizontal edge. The square at which they intersect will be part of a numbered color block. The number represents the "fitting room" to which you'll be going.

You'll also need to determine your silhouette. You'll find descriptions of the four types-inverted triangle, rectangle, triangle and hourglass-on the following pages.
Determine Your Silhouette
Determine Your Silhouette
INVERTED TRIANGLE (IT)
Your shoulder or bust measurement is larger than that of your hips.
Check the numbers: Your shoulder or bust measurement is more than 5% bigger than your hip measurement.
For example: If your shoulders measure 36", your hips will be 34¼" or smaller.

RECTANGLE (R)
Your shoulders, bust and hips are around the same size, and you have no defined waistline.
Check the numbers: Your shoulder, bust and hip measurements are within 5% of one another. Your waist is less than 25% smaller than your shoulder or bust measurements.
For example: If your shoulders measure 36", your waist will be 27" or more.
Determine Your Silhouette
Determine Your Silhouette
TRIANGLE (T)
Your hips are wider than your shoulders.
Check the numbers: Your hip measurement is more than 5% bigger than your shoulder or bust measurement.
For example: If your shoulders measure 36", your hips are 37¾" or larger.

HOURGLASS (H)
Your shoulders and hips are around the same size, and you have a very defined waistline.
Check the numbers: Your shoulder and hip measurements are within 5% of one another. Your waist is at least 25% smaller than your shoulder, hip and bust measurements.
For example: If your shoulders and hips measure 36", your waist is 27" or smaller.
On to the Fitting Rooms
On to the Fitting Rooms
Now just find your body-type number from the table and click on the appropriate silhouette. We'll tell you who your celebrity match is, and offer some advice about dressing your best. (Of course, you should feel free to browse through the entire gallery.) Have fun!

  1  IT  |  R  |  T  |  H
  2  IT  |  R  |  T  |  H
  3  IT  |  R  |  T  |  H
  4  IT  |  R  |  T  |  H
  5  IT  |  R  |  T  |  H
  6  IT  |  R  |  T  |  H
  7  IT  |  R  |  T  |  H
  8  IT  |  R  |  T  |  H
  9  IT  |  R  |  T  |  H
10  IT  |  R  |  T  |  H
11  IT  |  R  |  T  |  H
12  IT  |  R  |  T  |  H
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
SHORT Your height is between 4'9" and 5'2".
PETITE You weigh between 90 and 110 lbs.
INVERTED TRIANGLE Your shoulder or bust measurement is larger than that of your hips.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to narrow your shoulders, to widen your hips so that they match your broad shoulders, and to reveal more of your waist. You also want to add height overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
SHORT Your height is between 4'9" and 5'2".
PETITE You weigh between 90 and 110 lbs.
RECTANGLE Your shoulders, bust and hips are around the same size, and you have no defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to accentuate your broad shoulders and your wide hips while cinching in your waist. You also want to add height to your look overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
SHORT Your height is between 4'9" and 5'2".
PETITE You weigh between 90 and 110 lbs.
TRIANGLE Your hips are wider than your shoulders.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to make your shoulders appear wider to match your wide hips, while drawing attention away from your hips and butt. You also want to add height to your look overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
SHORT Your height is between 4'9" and 5'2".
PETITE You weigh between 90 and 110 lbs.
HOURGLASS Your shoulders and hips are around the same size, and you have a very defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to keep your broad shoulders and curvy hips balanced, while defining your waist. You also want to add height to your look overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
SHORT Your height is between 4'9" and 5'2".
MEDIUM You weigh between 100 and 145 lbs.
INVERTED TRIANGLE Your shoulder or bust measurement is larger than that of your hips.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to either play down your wide shoulders or add some curves to your hips to balance out your shape. You also want to add height overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
SHORT Your height is between 4'9" and 5'2".
MEDIUM You weigh between 100 and 145 lbs.
RECTANGLE Your shoulders, bust and hips are around the same size, and you have no defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to accentuate your broad shoulders and your wide hips while cinching in your waist. You also want to add to your height overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
SHORT Your height is between 4'9" and 5'2".
MEDIUM You weigh between 100 and 145 lbs.
TRIANGLE Your hips are wider than your shoulders.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to make your shoulders appear wider, to match your wide hips; you also need to draw attention away from your hips and butt. You also want to add to your height overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
SHORT Your height is between 4'9" and 5'2".
MEDIUM You weigh between 100 and 145 lbs.
HOURGLASS Your shoulders and hips are around the same size, and you have a very defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to keep your broad shoulders and wide hips balanced, while defining your waist. You also want to add height overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
SHORT Your height is between 4'9" and 5'2".
FULL-FIGURED You weigh between 135 and 170 lbs.
INVERTED TRIANGLE Your shoulder or bust measurement is larger than that of your hips.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to narrow your shoulders, to widen your hips so they match your broad shoulders, and to reveal more of your waist. You also want to add height and look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
SHORT Your height is between 4'9" and 5'2".
FULL-FIGURED You weigh between 135 and 170 lbs.
RECTANGLE Your shoulders, bust and hips are around the same size, and you have no defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to widen both your shoulders and your hips so that your waist looks smaller in comparison. You also want to add height and look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
SHORT Your height is between 4'9" and 5'2".
FULL-FIGURED You weigh between 135 and 170 lbs.
TRIANGLE Your hips are wider than your shoulders.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to downplay your oversize lower half and build up your cleavage. You also want to add height and look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
SHORT Your height is between 4'9" and 5'2".
FULL-FIGURED You weigh between 135 and 170 lbs.
HOURGLASS Your shoulders and hips are around the same size, and you have a very defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
You fashion challenge is to keep your broad shoulders and wide hips balanced, while defining your waist. You also want to add height and look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
SHORT Your height is between 4'9" and 5'2".
PLUS-SIZE You weigh between 155 and 225 lbs.
INVERTED TRIANGLE Your shoulder or bust measurement is larger than that of your hips.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to narrow your shoulders, to widen your hips so they match your broad shoulders, and to reveal more of your waist. You also want to add height and look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
SHORT Your height is between 4'9" and 5'2".
PLUS-SIZE You weigh between 155 and 225 lbs.
RECTANGLE Your shoulders, bust and hips are around the same size, and you have no defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to widen your shoulders as well as your hips, so that your waist looks smaller in comparison. You also want to add height and look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
SHORT Your height is between 4'9" and 5'2".
PLUS-SIZE You weigh between 155 and 225 lbs.
TRIANGLE Your hips are wider than your shoulders.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to downplay your oversize lower half, to bring out your shoulders so they balance with your bottom, and to build up your cleavage. You also want to add height and look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
SHORT Your height is between 4'9" and 5'2".
PLUS-SIZE You weigh between 155 and 225 lbs.
HOURGLASS Your shoulders and hips are around the same size, and you have a very defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to downplay your oversize lower half and to bring out your shoulders so they balance with your bottom. You also want to add height and look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is an ...
Your Body Type Is an ...
AVERAGE Your height is between 5'3" and 5'7".
SLENDER You weigh between 90 and 125 lbs.
INVERTED TRIANGLE Your shoulder or bust measurement is larger than that of your hips.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to narrow your shoulders, widen your hips to balance out your strong shoulders, and reveal more of your waist.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is an ...
Your Body Type Is an ...
AVERAGE Your height is between 5'3" and 5'7".
SLENDER You weigh between 90 and 125 lbs.
RECTANGLE Your shoulders, bust and hips are around the same size, and you have no defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to accentuate your wide shoulders and your wide hips while cinching in your waist.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is an ...
Your Body Type Is an ...
AVERAGE Your height is between 5'3" and 5'7".
SLENDER You weigh between 90 and 125 lbs.
TRIANGLE Your hips are wider than your shoulders.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion formula is to make your shoulders appear wider to match your hips; you also need to draw attention away from your hips and butt.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is an ...
Your Body Type Is an ...
AVERAGE Your height is between 5'3" and 5'7".
SLENDER You weigh between 90 and 125 lbs.
HOURGLASS Your shoulders and hips are around the same size, and you have a very defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to keep your broad shoulders and curvy hips balanced, while defining your waist.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is an ...
Your Body Type Is an ...
AVERAGE Your height is between 5'3" and 5'7".
MEDIUM You weigh between 115 and 170 lbs.
INVERTED TRIANGLE Your shoulder or bust measurement is larger than that of your hips.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to play down your wide shoulders and widen your bottom half to balance your figure overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is an ...
Your Body Type Is an ...
AVERAGE Your height is between 5'3" and 5'7".
MEDIUM You weigh between 115 and 170 lbs.
RECTANGLE Your shoulders, bust and hips are around the same size, and you have no defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to bring your shoulders further out and add curves to your hips and bottom so that your waist looks smaller in comparison.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is an ...
Your Body Type Is an ...
AVERAGE Your height is between 5'3" and 5'7".
MEDIUM You weigh between 115 and 170 lbs.
TRIANGLE Your hips are wider than your shoulders.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your biggest fashion challenge is to restore balance in your silhouette by creating a strong shoulder line, playing up the charms of your short torso and de-emphasizing your lower body.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is an ...
Your Body Type Is an ...
AVERAGE Your height is between 5'3" and 5'7".
MEDIUM You weigh between 115 and 170 lbs.
HOURGLASS Your shoulders and hips are around the same size, and you have a very defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to keep your broad shoulders and wide hips balanced, while defining your waist.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is an ...
Your Body Type Is an ...
AVERAGE Your height is between 5'3" and 5'7".
FULL-FIGURED You weigh between 155 and 195 lbs.
INVERTED TRIANGLE Your shoulder or bust measurement is larger than that of your hips.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to narrow your shoulders, to widen your hips so they match your broad shoulders, and to reveal more of your waist. You also want to appear slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is an ...
Your Body Type Is an ...
AVERAGE Your height is between 5'3" and 5'7".
FULL-FIGURED You weigh between 155 and 195 lbs.
RECTANGLE Your shoulders, bust and hips are around the same size, and you have no defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to define a waist where there isn't one by widening your shoulders and hips, so that your waist looks smaller in comparison. You also want to look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is an ...
Your Body Type Is an ...
AVERAGE Your height is between 5'3" and 5'7".
FULL-FIGURED You weigh between 155 and 195 lbs.
TRIANGLE Your hips are wider than your shoulders.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to downplay your oversize lower half to bring out your shoulders so they balance your hips. You also want to look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is an ...
Your Body Type Is an ...
AVERAGE Your height is between 5'3" and 5'7".
FULL-FIGURED You weigh between 155 and 195 lbs.
HOURGLASS Your shoulders and hips are around the same size, and you have a very defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to keep your broad shoulders and wide hips balanced, while defining your waist. You also want to look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is an ...
Your Body Type Is an ...
AVERAGE Your height is between 5'3" and 5'7".
PLUS-SIZE You weigh over 180 lbs.
INVERTED TRIANGLE Your shoulder or bust measurement is larger than that of your hips.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to narrow your shoulders, widen your hips so they match your broad shoulders, and reveal more of your waist. This will turn your top-heavy frame into a perfectly balanced hourglass.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is an ...
Your Body Type Is an ...
AVERAGE Your height is between 5'3" and 5'7".
PLUS-SIZE You weigh over 180 lbs.
RECTANGLE Your shoulders, bust and hips are around the same size, and you have no defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to define a waist where there isn't one by widening your shoulders and hips, so that your waist looks smaller in comparison. You also want to look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is an ...
Your Body Type Is an ...
AVERAGE Your height is between 5'3" and 5'7".
PLUS-SIZE You weigh over 180 lbs.
TRIANGLE Your hips are wider than your shoulders.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to downplay your wide hips and to bring out your shoulders so they balance your hips. You also want to look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is an ...
Your Body Type Is an ...
AVERAGE Your height is between 5'3" and 5'7".
PLUS-SIZE You weigh over 180 lbs.
HOURGLASS Your shoulders and hips are around the same size, and you have a very defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to keep your broad shoulders and wide hips balanced, while defining your waist. You also want to look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
TALL You are 5'8" or taller.
SLENDER You weigh between 110 and 150 lbs.
INVERTED TRIANGLE Your shoulder or bust measurement is larger than that of your hips.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to narrow your shoulders, widen your hips so they match your broad shoulders, and reveal more of your waist.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
TALL You are 5'8" or taller.
SLENDER You weigh between 110 and 150 lbs.
RECTANGLE Your shoulders, bust and hips are around the same size, and you have no defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to accentuate your broad shoulders and your equally wide hips, while cinching in your waist.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
TALL You are 5'8" or taller.
SLENDER You weigh between 110 and 150 lbs.
TRIANGLE Your hips are wider than your shoulders.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to make your shoulders appear wider to match your wide hips and to draw attention away from your hips and butt.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
TALL You are 5'8" or taller.
SLENDER You weigh between 110 and 150 lbs.
HOURGLASS Your shoulders and hips are around the same size, and you have a very defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to keep your broad shoulders and curvy hips balanced, while defining your waist.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
TALL You are 5'8" or taller.
MEDIUM You weigh between 135 and 195 lbs.
INVERTED TRIANGLE Your shoulder or bust measurement is larger than that of your hips.

WHAT TO WEAR
You fashion challenge is to play down your wide shoulders and add some curves to your hips to balance them.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
TALL You are 5'8" or taller.
MEDIUM You weigh between 135 and 195 lbs.
RECTANGLE Your shoulders, bust and hips are around the same size, and you have no defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to accentuate your broad shoulders and your wide hips while defining your waist.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
TALL You are 5'8" or taller.
MEDIUM You weigh between 135 and 195 lbs.
TRIANGLE Your hips are wider than your shoulders.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to make your shoulders appear wider, to match your hips. You also need to draw attention away from your hips and butt.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
TALL You are 5'8" or taller.
MEDIUM You weigh between 135 and 195 lbs.
HOURGLASS Your shoulders and hips are around the same size, and you have a very defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to keep your broad shoulders and wide hips balanced, while defining your waist.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
TALL You are 5'8" or taller.
FULL-FIGURED You weigh between 175 and 230 lbs.
INVERTED TRIANGLE Your shoulder or bust measurement is larger than that of your hips.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to narrow your shoulders, to widen your hips so they match your broad shoulders, and to reveal more of your waist. This will turn your top-heavy frame into a perfectly balanced hourglass.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
TALL You are 5'8" or taller.
FULL-FIGURED You weigh between 175 and 230 lbs.
RECTANGLE Your shoulders, bust and hips are around the same size, and you have no defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to define a waist where there isn't one by widening your shoulders and hips so your waist looks smaller in comparison. You also want to look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
TALL You are 5'8" or taller.
FULL-FIGURED You weigh between 175 and 230 lbs.
TRIANGLE Your hips are wider than your shoulders.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to downplay your oversize lower half and bring out your shoulders so they balance with your bottom. You also want to look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
TALL You are 5'8" or taller.
FULL-FIGURED You weigh between 175 and 230 lbs.
HOURGLASS Your shoulders and hips are around the same size, and you have a very defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to keep your broad shoulders and wide hips balanced, while defining your waist. You also want to look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
TALL You are 5'8" or taller.
PLUS-SIZE You weigh over 205 lbs.
INVERTED TRIANGLE Your shoulder or bust measurement is larger than that of your hips.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to narrow your shoulders, to widen your hips so they match your broad shoulders, and to reveal more of your waist. You also want to look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
TALL You are 5'8" or taller.
PLUS-SIZE You weigh over 205 lbs.
RECTANGLE Your shoulders, bust and hips are around the same size, and you have no defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to define a waist where there isn't one by widening your shoulders and hips so your waist looks smaller in comparison.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
TALL You are 5'8" or taller.
PLUS-SIZE You weigh over 205 lbs.
TRIANGLE Your hips are wider than your shoulders.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to downplay your oversize lower half and to bring out your shoulders so they balance with your bottom. You also want to look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
Your Body Type Is a ...
Your Body Type Is a ...
TALL You are 5'8" or taller.
PLUS-SIZE You weigh over 205 lbs.
HOURGLASS Your shoulders and hips are around the same size, and you have a very defined waistline.

WHAT TO WEAR
Your fashion challenge is to keep your broad shoulders and wide hips balanced, while defining your waist. You also want to look slimmer overall.

For a detailed look at styles to embrace-and styles to avoid-click here to buy the book.
