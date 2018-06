If you’ve ever felt like your partner is speaking another language, this might be the translation dictionary you need. An updated edition of couples counselor Gary Chapman’s relationship classic, the game-changing book looks at the five basic ways in which all humans communicate their affection. Whether your communication style values quality time, words of encouragement, giving of gifts, acts of service, or physical touch, the book instructs you in becoming fluent in all five languages of love.

