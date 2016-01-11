Rescue Yourself from the Cold with This Ginger-Infused Hot Toddy Recipe

When it's unseasonably cold outside, there's no better way to warm up than with a cocktail—preferably one that's served piping hot. And any whiskey lover knows that nothing satisfies quite like a Hot Toddy (which, for the uninitiated, is typically made of liquor and water with honey, herbs, and spices). Just in time for the drink's national holiday (today!), we tapped RedFarm in N.Y.C., a restaurant that serves up seasonal Chinese fare in a cozy, rustic setting, for their creative take on the classic that incorporates comforting Asian spices. "With the cold weather, it's important to keep your stomach warm," says beverage director Shawn Chen. "I added Domaine de Canton to provide structure and a hint of spice and freshness." Try it for yourself with the recipe below.

Chit-Cha Toddy

Ingredients:

1 oz Pikesville Straight Rye Whiskey ($60; arlingtonwine.net)

¼ oz Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur ($27; wineanthology.com)

½ oz clover honey

½ oz fresh lemon juice

3 oz hot brewed osmanthus oolong tea or boiled water

3 small disks of ginger, lightly muddled

Directions:

1. Combine the ingredients in a glass teacup.

2. Garnish with a half lemon wheel studded with three cloves, one mint leaf and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar powder.