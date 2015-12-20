How to Make the Ultimate Batch of Red Wine Sangria with Just 6 Ingredients

For most people, the word "sangria" conjures up an image of two glasses clinking on a tropical beach. But fans of the wine-based drink will agree that it can be a consummate crowd-pleaser at any gathering, no matter what time of year. So maybe it's not so random that National Sangria Day (today!) falls in the dead of winter, rendering it the ideal large-batch cocktail to prep for guests at any upcoming holiday party.

If you're searching for a recipe that'll satisfy every oenophile in the room, Seamus Mullen, the award-winning chef behind N.Y.C. Spanish tapas joint Tertulia, has one at the ready. "Our sangria drinks well alone or with tapas and has remained untouched since we've been in operation," he tells InStyle. "It's nice to have something consistent that people can always come back to and relive old memories while creating new ones." We'll cheers to that.

Read on for the six-ingredient recipe.

Sangria Clásica

Makes: One 5-gallon pitcher

Ingredients:

1 bottle dry red wine ($21; wine.com)

1 1/4 cup Brandy de Jerez ($40; winechateau.com)

3/4 cup orange liqueur ($39; citywinecellar.com)

3/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

Splash of Sprite (or other lemon soda)

3 cups diced macerated seasonal fruit, such as apples, pears, oranges, or grapes

Directions:

1. In a large pitcher, add 1 cup of diced fruit.

2. Pour in wine, brandy, orange liqueur and lemon juice.

3. Give it a good stir and either add ice or chill overnight.

4. Serve over ice, add a splash of Sprite and remaining fruit to each glass before serving.