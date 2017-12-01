The Simple Hairstyle You Wear Every Day Is Taking Over Hollywood

You’re bored, you’re flirting, you’re generally annoyed. What do you do? You flip your hair, creating volume at the top and a shift in your standard center part. Little did you know, that simple move, one you probably didn't even realize you were making in the first place, is taking over Hollywood red carpets. Seen on celebrities like Maisie Williams and Jennifer Lawrence, it shows its effortless-self best when your front face-framing strands are flipped to the opposite side, and is often paired with sleek, smooth Old Hollywood waves or a messy, tousled texture.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

"The 90s hair flip style works on almost anyone," says celebrity hairstylist Ryan Richman. "It gives you tons of volume on top and the hair falls across your face right around the cheek area where most people feel their face is wide. It creates the illusion of an oval face shape which has long been regarded as the ideal shape because of its balance and proportions. The hair flip is one of those styles that looks effortless, sexy, and glamorous all at the same time."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Getting the look is relatively simple, too. To begin, Richman says quickly takes wet hair to damp with an Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Towel ($30; sephora.com) to wick away water. "The longer hair is wet, the more it will weigh itself and the flatter it will look and feel."

Next, he preps the roots with OGX Bodying + Fiber Full Root Boosting Spray Mousse ($12; amazon.com). Then, he takes a Dyson Supersonic Dyer ($399; sephora.com) with the concentrator attached and dries the roots, using his fingers to lift the hair up and focusing his dryer nozzle directly at the scalp the maximize lift. You can also flip upside down while drying the roots to amp up volume, too.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

To create big bouncy waves on Williams, he takes large sections of hair and pulls the hair directly up off the head, rolling the hair around a brush from ends down to the base. He heats this sections with a blow-dryer and then sets them in clips to cool. "I sprayed the look with OGX Extra Strength + Honey Hold Backcomb Tease Hairspray for big hair hold. I released the clips and lightly brushed out the look using a flat mixed bristle brush."

Remember—a mist of setting spray is key, and it'll keep that section of hair from flipping back over.