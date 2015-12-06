This Flavorful Side Dish Will Steal the Show at Your Next Dinner Party

We’re still obsessed with kale, but we’re often stumped about how to best prepare the oh-so-good-for-you leafy green. Sure, some simple dressing and avocado works, but it’s time for an update. Enter Kale with Caramelized Shallots, an insanely flavorful side dish from the new Brooklyn-based Vietnamese gastropub Bricolage.

Chef Lien Lin says the inspiration for the dish came from her childhood: “My dad had to cook dinner for seven kids and two adults every night after working 12-plus hours per day. Dinner had to be simple, quick and tasty! We always had a stir-fried vegetable dish. I never had kale growing up but chose kale as a side dish at Bricolage because it seems to be the best of all worlds—a leafy yet hearty vegetable that keeps its shape and tastes great, too.”

For an unexpected umami flavor, Lin includes fish sauce and oyster sauce—her favorite brands are Red Boat and Three Crabs for fish sauce and Lee Kum Kee for oyster sauce—which she also adds (together and separately) to veggie and meat stir-fries. Try the recipe below for an easy and delicious weeknight dish.

RELATED: A Warm and Cozy Winter Dish That Won’t Put You to Sleep

Kale with Caramelized Shallots

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Servings: 2-4

Ingredients:

1 bunch of dino kale (about 4 loose cups)

2 tbsp shallot, sliced thin

2 tbsp canola oil

1 tbsp cooking wine

1½ tsp fish sauce ($18; amazon.com)

1½ tsp oyster sauce ($9; amazon.com)

RELATED: Forget Takeout, Try Making This Glorious Chinese Dish at Home

Directions:

1. Remove stems from kale, discard stem. Chop leaves into 2-inch pieces.

2. Heat pan or wok. Add oil.

3. Add shallot and cook until they are golden brown.

4. Add kale. Deglaze with wine.

5. Add fish sauce and oyster sauce.

6. Toss together just until kale slightly wilts.