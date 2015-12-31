How to Quickly Remove Your Makeup When You’re Too Tired to Wash Your Face

We’ve all been there: You’ve stayed out at the party way too late and by the time you get home the only thing you want to do is immediately crawl into bed. As tempting as it might be to immediately hit the lights, forgoing cleansing to take off your makeup isn’t the key to a glowing complexion.

Instead of letting your nighttime makeup removal get in the way of shut-eye, streamline your routine with products that are already in your bathroom cabinet but when used in conjunction, make a quick way to wash off a dramatic party look.

Read on for a three-step, rinse-free method of removing your makeup that will keep you between the door and your bed for less than five minutes. (We swear.)

1 of 4 Courtesy

Start With A Healthy Helping Of Coconut Oil

Few other ingredients could be considered beauty cure-alls like coconut oil, so it shouldn’t be too surprising that it also makes a great makeup remover. Apply a generous dollop onto your face using your fingers to break down and melt away your makeup—including waterproof mascara and liquid eyeliner—while moisturizing for softer, smooth skin. 

Nature’s Way $14 SHOP NOW
2 of 4 Courtesy

Follow Up With Micellar Water For Stubborn Makeup Bits

After you’ve applied the oil, use a cotton pad soaked in micellar water like La Roche-Posay’s Physiological Micellar Solution, to extract any remaining makeup bits the coconut oil didn’t catch, and to remove the oil from your face. This multi-tasking product does the work of your regular bathroom line-up—including makeup removal, cleansing, and toning—without drying or irritating your complexion. Now that you’ve erased all traces of your night from your face, you can hit the lights and jump in bed.

La Roche Posay $21 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

Don’t Forget To Moisturize

If you’re able to keep your eyes open for a few more minutes, quickly apply a lightweight moisturizer like Boscia’s Oil-Free Nightly Hydration. You’ll be glad you sacrificed the couple minutes of shut eye when you wake up to a hydrated complexion that looks alive. (Even if you don’t feel that way.) Way, way, too tired for moisturizer? No sweat: Coconut oil and micellar water are hydrating enough to hold you skin over until morning.

Boscia $36 SHOP NOW
4 of 4 Courtesy

If All Else Fails, Wipe It.

If you really can’t be bothered to make a pit stop in the bathroom when you get in from a late night, stash a pack of Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, at your bedside. It really doesn’t get any easier than removing your makeup in one sweep while already lying in bed.

Neutrogena $8 SHOP NOW

