This Instagram-Worthy Salad Puts a Whole New Spin on Crudité

Foodies, take note: Michael Stillman, the restaurateur behind iconic N.Y.C. eateries like Smith & Wollensky and, more recently, Quality Meats and Quality Italian (now famous for a 14-inch pizza-shaped chicken parm), has recently opened a new joint in the West Village: Quality Eats. "I've always wanted to do an ‘enfant terrible’ version of our Quality Meats restaurant that is more casual and geared toward regular neighborhood guests,” Stillman tells InStyle. Although more relaxed, the restaurant still boasts high-quality, elevated dishes, even transforming a plate of raw vegetables into a work of art. Below, their gorgeous Crudité Salad, which is sure to stun as a side dish at next week’s Thanksgiving feast.

Crudité Salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 large carrot, peeled and cut into 1 ½-inch long juliennes

1 small jicama, peeled and cut into 1 ½-inch juliennes

4 radishes, sliced thinly on a mandolin ($40; target.com)

1 Japanese cucumber, cut in half lengthwise and then sliced into 3/8-inch thick half moons

2 baby Chioggia beets, washed well and sliced thinly on a mandoline

1 serrano pepper, sliced thinly on a mandoline

1/4 cup high quality oil-packed sundried tomatoes, cut into thin strips

4 cups baby arugula, washed and dried

1/4 cup chives, cut into 1-inch long batonettes

1/4 cup Thai basil leaves

1/4 cup dill sprigs

1/4 cup Italian parlsey pluches

Lemon Dressing

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/2 tsp salt

2 tbsp light agave syrup

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Buttermilk Dressing

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 garlic cloves, grated on a microplane ($15; crateandbarrel.com)

1/2 cup buttermilk

3 tbsp white wine vinegar

1/2 tsp salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Directions

To make the Lemon Dressing:

Whisk salt and agave into lemon juice and then slowly whisk in olive oil.

To make the Buttermilk Dressing:

In a bowl, whisk sour cream and mayonnaise together until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and whisk together well. Refrigerate immediately.

To make the salad:

1. In a bowl, combine carrots, jicama, radishes, cucumbers, beets and serrano pepper and dress with Lemon Dressing, salt and black pepper.

2. In another bowl, lightly dress arugula with olive oil, salt and black pepper.

To plate:

1. Divide arugula evenly among four plates and drizzle Buttermilk Dressing on top.

2. Divide vegetables evenly among four plates and scatter on top of the arugula.

3. Scatter tomatoes over the vegetables.

4. Place all the herbs into the bowl that the vegetables were in and use the residual dressing to lightly coat the herbs.

5. Scatter herbs on top of vegetables and serve immediately.