Roast Turkey on Rosemary Rolls

Serves 8



4 tbsp unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 tsp chopped fresh thyme

1 tsp chopped fresh rosemary

1 tsp salt

amp#188; tsp pepper

1 boneless, turkey breast half (about 2 lbs.)

1 cup mayonnaise

? cup whole berry cranberry sauce

1 small head red leaf lettuce

amp#8531; lb. sliced Gruyere cheese

2 ripe sliced avocados

1 large sliced tomato

8 rosemary rolls



Heat oven to 350F. In small bowl combine butter, thyme and rosemary. Place half the butter mixture under the skin of the turkey, rub remaining over the skin. Season with salt and pepper. Place turkey, skin side up on rack in roasting pan. Roast until an instant-read thermometer reads 160F and the juices run clear, about 1 hour. Let stand 20 minutes before slicing.



In a small bowl combine mayonnaise and cranberry sauce. Slice rolls in half. Spread the bottom half with mayonnaise mixture. Top with lettuce leaf. Alternately layer sliced turkey, Gruyere cheese, avocado and tomato. Cover with top half of the roll.