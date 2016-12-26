Start the New Year Right with a Healthy Green Smoothie That Actually Tastes Good

Come Jan. 1, we'll begin our annual process of attempting to maintain the healthy resolutions we made for the New Year. So as we revel in holiday party season, we might as well try and get a jumpstart—instead of indulging in a smorgasbord of comfort food. This easy-to-make Green Dream smoothie, courtesy of nutritionist Sophie Jaffe, who counts Lea Michele and Nikki Reed among her clients, is both healthy and surprisingly satisfying. Plus, with just seven ingredients, it serves up all the necessary protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in one fell swoop.

"Green Dream contains spirulina, a blue-green algae that alkalizes the body and supports the liver while it breaks down metabolic waste, chemicals, and your celebratory cocktails," Jaffe tells InStyle. "Like all plants, spirulina contains chlorophyll, which purifies the blood and cleanses the nervous system of toxins. A handful of spinach also provides a boost of fiber, which aids in cleansing the colon." Sounds like it's definitely a better choice than that greasy breakfast sandwich you've been eyeing on Instagram, but who are we to judge? Read on for the recipe.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Signature Breakfast Smoothie

Philosophie Green Dream Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup dairy-free milk

1 banana

1 cup spinach

1 tsp almond butter

1 tbsp Green Dream ($8; thephilosophie.com)

2 dates

Cinnamon to taste

RELATED: The Secret to Jessica Alba's Slim Physique? A Daily Smoothie

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.