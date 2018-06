• Start with damp hair and prep with a product suited to your hair type. If your hair is fine, choose a mousse. If your hair is unruly, use a de-frizz gel.

• Separate into sections to make the process more manageable.

• Grasp hair very close to the roots with a brush to release any kinks. Smooth through.

• Blow dry with a round brush, pulling through tightly to create tension.

• Spray with a thermal heat protection spray, then glide flatiron over small sections. Finish by combing pieces through for body.