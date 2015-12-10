How to Wear a Pencil Skirt Outside of the Office 

Faced with the problem of a closet full of clothes and nothing to wear, we decided there was a way to bridge our work and weekend wardrobes. For example, we took one classic office staple (a J. Crew pencil skirt, $80; jcrew.com) and styled it in new and exciting ways—no boardrooms included!

Date Night

Courtesy (5)

Pair your pencil skirt with a lace camisole for a flirty feminine vibe. Add on a faux fur cropped jacket and come-hither pumps for a look that’s sure to land you a second date.

Shop the look: April Soderstrom necklace, $79; aprilsoderstrom.com. Zara top, $40; zara.com. Shrimps jacket, $545; net-a-porter.com. Steve Madden sandals, $110; stevemadden.com.

Saturday Off Duty

Courtesy (4)

A pencil skirt is made more casual when paired with comfy slip-ons. Keep your look on trend with a metallic, cross-body bag and a royal blue sweatshirt.

Shop the look: Fifteen Twenty sweatshirt, $154; revolveclothing.com. Furla bag, $698; furla.com. Vans slip-on shoes, $50 (originally $55); kohls.com.

Dinner with Friends

Courtesy (5)

For an edgier approach, pair your pencil skirt with a plain white tee and leather jacket. Accessorize with eye-catching pieces like this fringed bag and leather bootie.

Shop the look: Mango jacket, $190; mango.com. Lands' End shirt, $16; landsend.com. Rebecca Minkoff bag, $195; rebeccaminkoff.com. Aska boot, $350; askacollection.com.