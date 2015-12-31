10 Celebrity Looks That Prove Pants and Dresses Make the Perfect Pairing

When it comes to perfect fashion pairings, the classics that first come to mind include skirts and sweaters, Oxfords and blazers, or white tees and jeans. But now, thanks to a slew of style-savvy stars, there's a new classic combo in the making—dresses and pants. Traditionally, they've existed as mutually exclusive pieces (as in, you either wear a dress or a top and pants—but not both), but ever since Emma Watson turned heads at the Golden Globes last year in her dress-and-pant pairing by Dior, instances of the pairings have cropped up on the runways, the red carpet, and the streets. And we have the celebrity proof to back that up—below, we've rounded up 10 looks that prove pants and dresses make quite a pair.

RELATED: 12 Celebrity-Inspired Party Outfits You Would Never Think to Try