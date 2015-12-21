The 9 Pieces You Need to Pack for a Stylish Beach Vacation

The holiday season conjures up images of crunchy snow, cozy sweaters, and chilled eggnog. But as pleasant as that sounds, hopefully, you will be traveling somewhere warm this winter, where miles of endless beach await. Simply packing a few sarongs and a couple of bathing suits on such a trip will not do, so we came up with the ultimate beach list for your exotic travels to St. Barts or Punta Cana.

RELATED: 7 Festive Holiday Lingerie Sets