The 9 Pieces You Need to Pack for a Stylish Beach Vacation

Courtesy
Priya Rao
Dec 21, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

The holiday season conjures up images of crunchy snow, cozy sweaters, and chilled eggnog. But as pleasant as that sounds, hopefully, you will be traveling somewhere warm this winter, where miles of endless beach await. Simply packing a few sarongs and a couple of bathing suits on such a trip will not do, so we came up with the ultimate beach list for your exotic travels to St. Barts or Punta Cana.

RELATED: 7 Festive Holiday Lingerie Sets

1 of 9 Courtesy

A Flirty Dress

With its multicolored floral panels, lace details, and a low back, this easy dress can take you anywhere.

Tanya Taylor dress, $695; farfetch.com

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Statement Earrings

When traveling, choose one statement jewelry piece that will fit right in with your far-flung locale, like these mother of pearl earrings with African beads and black raffia fringe.

Lizzie Fortunato earrings, $175; lizziefortunato.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

Chic Sandals

A touch of gold makes everyday nude sandals cocktail-ready.

Ancient Greek Sandals, $219; ancient-greek-sandals.com

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Oversize Sun Hat

Add some Old Hollywood glamour into your beach attire with an oversize sun hat. You'll keep your skin safe and look impossibly chic in the process.

L.L. Bean hat, $30; llbean.com

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Sophisticated Sunglasses

These striped oyster shell shades are just as elegant as a standard black pair, but more fun.

Warby Parker sunglasses, $145; warbyparker.com

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

A Killer Bikini

Not all bathing suits are created equal. Need proof? Take a look at this printed wrap style that turns the traditional bikini on its head.

Zimmerman bikini, $265; zimmermannwear.com

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

A Bohemian Caftan

No beach trip would be complete without a breezy cover-up. This lightweight cotton style with hand-embroidered flowers is both Boho-chic and polished.

Sensi Studio cover-up, $330; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Boyfriend Shorts

Consider this a no-fuss staple. Perfectly worn-in denim shorts look just as good with a simple T-shirt as they do with a frilly off-the-shoulder top.

Madewell shorts, $50 (originally $75); madewell.com

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

A Festive Tote

This Indian-inspired carryall with pom poms, tassels, and silver-accented mirrors instantly dresses up any bathing suit.

Figue tote bag, $415 (originally $695); figue.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!