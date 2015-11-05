How to Wear Over-the-Knee Boots Like Rihanna, Gigi, and More

If you’ve ever seen Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, you might say that over-the-knee boots are too sexy for the everyday, but in 2015 that's considered an old-school way of thinking. Today, the shoe is completely wearable, so much so that celebrities, like Rihanna and Gigi Hadid have been sporting the once-challenging boot with aplomb. The thigh-high style is a must-have for fall (extra warmth!), so learn how to don yours like an It-girl—think capes, monochromatic looks, and more. Here, we show you how.

