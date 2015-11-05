How to Wear Over-the-Knee Boots Like Rihanna, Gigi, and More

Nov 05, 2015 @ 8:30 am

If you’ve ever seen Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, you might say that over-the-knee boots are too sexy for the everyday, but in 2015 that's considered an old-school way of thinking. Today, the shoe is completely wearable, so much so that celebrities, like Rihanna and Gigi Hadid have been sporting the once-challenging boot with aplomb. The thigh-high style is a must-have for fall (extra warmth!), so learn how to don yours like an It-girl—think capes, monochromatic looks, and more. Here, we show you how.

RELATED: 12 Over-the-Knee Boots to Get You Excited for Fall

Dial Up the Drama

Here, Rita Ora played up the boots' inherent dramatic quality with a badass beaded blazer and fishnets. Why not go all out? 

Amp Up Their Sex Appeal

Emily Ratajkowski complemented her high-slit Altuzarra dress with equally sexy boots that showed off the style's full appeal—a great idea for a holiday party outfit.

Play With Volume

Rihanna treated her pair as pants when she styled them with nothing other than a pink cape coat. The leg-hugging style lets her topper be the star of the show. 

Dress Up a Day Dress

Not all dresses are created equal, but you can easily take one from day to night with over-the-knee boots. Jaime King’s sweet cream number is transformed by her footwear.

Treat Your Boots Like Tights

On a chilly fall day, Gigi Hadid swapped standard tights for over-the-knee boots that she paired with an Ann Taylor sweater dress and winter coat. The head-to-toe black look creates one lean, long line. 

Go For Mod

Perhaps the easiest way to wear thigh-high boots is with a swingy, mod mini dress. Jessica Alba juxtaposed an all-black pair with a graphic frock for her own Twiggy-like moment. 

