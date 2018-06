The fairer you are, the lighter you'll want the color. Try a peachy hue like Topshop's Sheer Lipstick in Swirl ($16; topshop.com ). If you have olive skin, you can go more intense with the pigment. We're obsessed with Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Siren ($8; revlon.com ). If your skin is dark, a deep brick orange like MAC's So Chaud ($15; maccosmetics.com ) will pop against your complexion without looking chalky.