Recreate Olivia Palermo’s Party-Perfect Ponytail and Makeup this Holiday Season

Olivia Palermo always delivers major inspiration in the fashion department, and her look for An Evening Honoring Valentino in N.Y.C. was certainly no different. Her gorgeous dress landed the star at the top of our look of the day roundup, but we were just as excited to also find out about her twisted ponytail and makeup. Her glam squad for the evening shared all of the pretty details with InStyle and we can't wait to try them out at our next holiday party.

Daniel Martin was the pro behind her stunning makeup, and the New York-based expert admitted, "While her gown was very 'gothic revival,' I kept her makeup glowy with accents of lilac and pinks on her eyes, lips and cheeks."

Martin began the ethereal look by prepping Palermo's skin with Diorskin Forever & Ever Wear Primer (not available until Spring 2016) and creating an even palette with Dior Fix It 2-in-1 Prime & Conceal #001 Light ($36; sephora.com). "On the highest parts of the cheeks, I used the new Spring 2016 Diorskin Nude Air Illuminating Powder to radiate and brighten up her complexion," Martin explained. "For dimension, I used the forthcoming Diorblush Sculpt in Pink Shape to contour the face for universal continuity over the cheeks and eyes. This technique creates a harmonious and more natural look."

"Finally, because Olivia has a naturally deep-rose lip tone, I used the Dior Addict Lip Glow Pomade [available Spring 2016] to amplify her own pigment without the weight of anything on top."

Instagram/@lacyredway

Lacy Redway was the mastermind behind her architectural pony, and she confessed that the romantic characteristics of the Valentino gown made her want to "completely offset that with an edginess of latex and the severity of a super sleek, shiny rope braid."

"I started off by parting Olivia’s hair in a deep center part, then with a little R+Co Chiffon Styling Mousse ($27; randco.com), I used a paddle brush to smooth her hair down and secure the part into place." Redway kept every single flyaway at bay by also adding a dab of Moco De Gorila Punk Squizz Hair Gel ($3; target.com). "I used my Ibiza GL7 Hair Brush ($120; ibizahair.com) to bring her hair back into a ponytail and secured with a Bungee. Then I wrapped a small piece of latex fabric around the base to hide the Hair Bungee ($10; hairbungee.com)."

The hair expert also had fun creating Palermo's headpiece and explained, "Next, I cut a piece of the latex large enough to go around the head and act as a headband to really accent the ponytail, and just tied it in a knot at the nape."

"I finished the look off with a rope braid. Because I wanted absolutely no flyaways in this look, and to really see the definition of the rope-like shape, I added a little more gel into the ponytail. Redway twisted the 29-year-old's ponytail all the way down to the ends and locked her tresses in place with an elastic to seal the deal on another flawless look.