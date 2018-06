4 of 6 Juan Rico/Fame

I look sickly and washed out.

Solution: This might be for two reasons: You’re wearing a shade that’s much too pale for your complexion or you’re not accentuating the rest of your features. Once you’ve determined the right color for you, apply a flattering blush and a liner and mascara that make your eyes stand out. If you’re fair like Olivia Wilde, warm up your face with a touch of peach on the apples of your cheeks and smooth a tangy gloss over your lips to give a subtle hint of color.