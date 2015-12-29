9 Runway-Inspired Styling Tricks to Perfect Your New Year's Eve Look

IMAXTREE.COM (3)
Alexandra DeRosa
Dec 28, 2015 @ 7:30 pm

Picking out a killer New Year's Eve look is no easy task. Sure, there are the go-to trends, like sequins, feathers, and metallics, but if you want to stand out from the crowd, you have to get creative. That's why we took a closer look at all of the party-ready looks that hit the fall runways and identified chic styling techniques that are easy to pull off. Ahead, nine tricks that will kick your New Year's Eve outfit up a notch.

RELATED: 5 Outfits That Will Turn Heads at Your Next Holiday Party

1 of 9 Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

Wear a thigh-high boot with a slit skirt

If you purchased a new pair of knee-high boots, show them off in all their glory by wearing them with a slit skirt. 

Runway inspiration: Altuzarra

Advertisement
2 of 9 Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

Try a turtleneck with a miniskirt

If your heart is set on wearing an up-to-there mini, balance out your look by covering up on top with a turtleneck. 

Runway inspiration: Anthony Vaccarello

3 of 9 DANIELE OBERRAUCH/IMAXTREE.COM

Accessorize a strapless dress with shoulder-duster earrings

The most modern way to accessorize a strapless dress is to skip out on a statement necklace—instead, put on a pair of shoulder-duster earrings. 

Runway inspiration: Oscar de la Renta

Advertisement
4 of 9 Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

Match your textures

Create a cohesive, well thought out ensemble by wearing the same texture (like velvet) in your clothing and accessories.

Runway inspiration: Balmain

Advertisement
5 of 9 MATTEO VOLTA/IMAXTREE.COM

Dress down a spectacular dress with a casual shoe

If your dress is over-the-top fabulous, style it with a casual shoe. 

Runway inspiration: Erdem

Advertisement
6 of 9 Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

Belt on a fur stole 

A stole is too glam to take off once you've arrived at your party. Wear your furry scarf all night long by cinching a belt over it. 

Runway inspiration: Jason Wu

Advertisement
7 of 9 Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

Pair a printed dress with printed tights

Double up on prints by wearing not-so-basic tights with a floral frock.

Runway inspiration: Giamba

Advertisement
8 of 9 IMAXTREE.COM

Match sheer sleeves with sheer tights

If you have to wear tights, own it by wearing a top or dress with sheer sleeves. When teamed together, the two create a seamless look. 

Runway inspiration: Misha Nonoo

Advertisement
9 of 9 Matteo Volta/Imaxtree

Add a decorative collar

If your top is simple, throw on a festive collar to take it to another level. 

Runway inspiration: Christian Dior

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!