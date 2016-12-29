How to Prepare a Beautiful Latte for Your New Year's Brunch Guests

A successful New Year’s brunch requires two things: good company and caffeine. Nowadays, many of us have Keurig or Nespresso machines, which make brewing a cup of joe or creating a frothy latte a cinch. To properly ring in 2016, we suggest taking your favorite caffeinated beverages up a notch with a delicious homemade syrup. We tapped Allison Burkard, the expert behind Barista Bootcamp at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando, which arms java-lovers with next-level barista skills, for a simple, seasonal recipe. Burkard says that her apple honey syrup is “the perfect addition to a beautiful, velvety latte.” Alternatively, she suggests decorating each mug with cinnamon, nutmeg, or cocoa powder, or using a candy cane as a stir stick. “Adding a personal touch is what’s most important,” explains Burkard. “There’s no right or wrong way to do it.” Try making the Apple Cinnamon Honey Latte below!

Apple Cinnamon Honey Latte

Ingredients:

Latte (homemade or store-bought)

2 tbsp apple honey syrup

Apple honey syrup

2 sliced apples

1 cup brown sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ cup water

Garnish

Cinnamon stick

Whipped cream

Honey

Directions:

1. To make the syrup: Combine all ingredients in a saucepan. Turn on heat high and simmer for 5 minutes until the mixture thickens. Remove pan from heat, strain, and let syrup cool.

2. To assemble the latte: Place 2 tbsp of apple honey syrup in the bottom of your cup. Brew espresso overtop of syrup, and steam whole milk over espresso. If using store-bought or machine-made espresso, pour the drink directly over the syrup.

3. Top with freshly whipped cream, a drizzle of honey, and a cinnamon stick.