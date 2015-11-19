How to Copy Natalie Dormer's Pretty Pastel Makeup from the Mockingjay – Part 2 Premiere in L.A.

Natalie Dormer may sport an edgy half-shaven hairstyle equipped with a scalp tattoo for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, but the British actress left her fictional character's look behind to walk the red carpet for the movie's Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday. The 33-year-old appeared as elegant as ever with an effortless updo that allowed her strapless Vivienne Westwood gown to take center stage. Even her flirty makeup caught our eye. Luckily we were able to catch up with the expert behind the look, Matthew VanLeeuwen, to find out all the details on the masterpiece.

VanLeeuwen revealed to InStyle that he wanted to keep things simple and clean and made Dormer's eyes the focus with dreamy hues from the Votre Vu Palette Play in Violette ($42; votrevu.com). Each pigment coordinated with the rose gold and blue tones in her dress. "I started with the lightest shade, Chiffon, and distributed it all over like a primer on the eye," VanLeeuwen says. "The pink tone, Raw Silk, was swept onto the lid and up to the crease, and then the plum shade, Moiré, was used to deepen the outer corner of the crease to create more dimension."

After Dormer's shadow was in place, VanLeeuwen completed her eyes with a swipe of mascara and by lining the lower and upper lash line with Votre Vu Le Joli Crayon in Aubergine ($23; votrevu.com). "The color was perfect because I didn’t want the harshness of black, and liked the way the aubergine played against the color of the dress. It is a classic natural dramatic eye."

For a rose flush on the star's cheeks, "I applied Nars Blush in Deep Throat ($30; narscosmetics.com)." This high intensity product adds a natural vibrant tone with the lightest of applications.

Two neutral hues were combined to play up Dormer's natural lip color. "I outlined and shaded the lips with with Votre Vu Drawmatic Lip Liner in Naked ($21; votrevu.com)." Then Votre Vu French Kiss in LouLou ($23; votrevu.com) was glossed over to top off the flawless look.