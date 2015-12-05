3 Nail Art Designs Inspired by Pantone's 2016 Colors of the Year 

Yesterday, Pantone announced the colors of 2016, the harmonious, balanced combination of blush Rose Quartz and sky blue Serenity. Wearing pastels head to toe may not be an intuitive decision for some, but there’s one really easy way to try the mix: Experiment with nail art. That’s why we turned to celebrity manicurist and Sally Hansen ambassador Madeline Poole (above), who has worked with Kate Bosworth, Alexa Chung, and Haim, for some ideas.

“Both these colors are quite feminine and pretty so they can appeal to many people,” she told us of the shades. “I love a pastel because it tends to reflect a bit of warmth and tan onto the hand.” She created three different designs inspired by the 2016 Color of the Year. Scroll down to find out how to get the looks.

What you’ll need:

Base Coat (she used Sally Hansen Complete Care 4-in-1 Nail Treatment, $14; walgreens.com)

Rose Quartz shade (she used Sally Hansen Insta-Dri in Blink Pink, $2.49; ulta.com)

Serenity shade (she used Sally Hansen Insta-Dri in Set Sail, $2.49; ulta.com)

Top Coat (she used Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Top Coat, $5.99; ulta.com)

Double Striped Nail

JON PATERSON PHOTOGRAPHER

Step 1:

“Paint two coats of light pink.”

Step 2:

“Using a detail brush, line the base of the cuticle with light blue and fill in the bottom quarter of the nail.”

Step 3:

“Apply a thin stripe of the blue shade 2mm above the other stripe. The best way to make this stripe straight is by painting from edge of nail towards the center and repeating that on the opposite side. Follow the blue line below it so ensure the stripes are parallel with one another.”

Step 4:

“Set the nail by using a generous amount and don't apply too much pressure when coating the nail.”

Diagonal Negative Space Nail

JON PATERSON PHOTOGRAPHER

Step 1:

“Start by applying one coat of base coat. Using a detail brush, paint a strip of light blue from the center of the cuticle base diagonally towards the center side of the nail. Fill in below this stripe at the edge of the cuticle.”

Step 2:

“Mirror this shape at the tip of the nail applying a diagonal blue stripe from center side of nail towards center of the tip of the nail.”

Step 3:

“With another detailing brush, apply a 2mm thick diagonal stripe in light pink above the blue base stripe. Follow along the blue line to create an even parallel stripe.”

Step 4:

“Apply top coat to even out the surface of the nail. Use a generous amount and don't apply too much pressure when coating the nail.”

Tiny Tip Moon Nail

JON PATERSON PHOTOGRAPHER

Step 1:

“Paint two coats of your light pink shade.”

Step 2:

“With the brush in bottle tap a tiny dot in your light blue color at the precise middle of the tip. This will just help ensure that you are painting the moon at the exact center.”

Step 3:

“Paint a rounded small shape where you have marked off the center and perfect it until it is smooth and even in shape.”

Step 4:

“Apply top coat to even out the surface of the nail. Use a generous amount and don't apply too much pressure when coating the nail.”