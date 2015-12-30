7 Times Kendall Jenner Mastered Monochromatic Looks Like a Pro

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
Andrea Cheng
Dec 30, 2015 @ 4:30 pm

Kendall Jenner may have initially skyrocketed to fame for starring in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but she has carved out her own path to well deserved fame with both her strong runway presence and her off-duty style—earning her major points from the fashion set along the way. Case in point: a sartorial know-how in mastering monochromatism.

But it's not just simply matching a dress to a shoe—Jenner's tonal approach boasts a level of complexity unlike anything we've ever seen, like layers upon layers of the same shade (in colors other than black, we might add), a blend of varied textures, and modern (even surprising) silhouettes stacked together. The result is a ridiculously chic line-up of color-coordinated looks that never once seem to fall flat.

From outfits in top-to-toe army green or silvery gray, take a look at seven times Jenner was the queen of one-shade wonders.

1 of 7 CHP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

In Army Green Pieces

The model commanded attention in the most overlooked neutral—army green—striking a bold look in layers all saturated in the same shade.

2 of 7 TMNY / Splash News

In Gray Modern Separates

Jenner swept through the streets of New York City in cool modern separates—a caped jacket and matching wide-leg pants. She played up the heather gray color palette with a slate bodysuit and charcoal pumps. 

3 of 7 AKIF

In a Brown Tee + Suede Pants

For a night out in Paris, Jenner dressed up a caramel brown Balmain tee with a pair of high-waist suede skinnies and matching pumps. 

4 of 7 Raymond Hall/GC Images

In Textured Off-Whites

Trying to piece together optic whites for a complete "winter white" look is something that's hard to achieve. The easiest way is to look for off-whites, like cream, ecru, and ivory, in varying textures. Jenner perfected the aesthetic with her fuzzy cream crop top and coat, ivory skirt, and taupe sneaks. 

5 of 7 Splash News

In Beige Sweater Separates

Only the model set can look this good wearing leggings as pants. She chose to wear hers as a set, matching her blush knit pair with her coat and cut-out crop top.

6 of 7 ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images

In Crisp White Layers

The brunette beauty was a white-hot vision in blinding white layers—a feat that's difficult to achieve. Jenner pieced together supremely white separates—a top and and wide-leg pants—that she completed with an equally white coat and fresh kicks.

7 of 7 Vantagenews/AKM-GSI

In Light Gray Coordinates

The model landed in LAX in the chicest jet-setting ensemble—a silvery-gray outfit that began with a cowl-neck top and tailored pants and finished with a matching ankle-grazing coat. The finishing touches? Silver-capped loafers and a top-handle carryall. 

