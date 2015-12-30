7 Times Kendall Jenner Mastered Monochromatic Looks Like a Pro

Kendall Jenner may have initially skyrocketed to fame for starring in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but she has carved out her own path to well deserved fame with both her strong runway presence and her off-duty style—earning her major points from the fashion set along the way. Case in point: a sartorial know-how in mastering monochromatism.

But it's not just simply matching a dress to a shoe—Jenner's tonal approach boasts a level of complexity unlike anything we've ever seen, like layers upon layers of the same shade (in colors other than black, we might add), a blend of varied textures, and modern (even surprising) silhouettes stacked together. The result is a ridiculously chic line-up of color-coordinated looks that never once seem to fall flat.

From outfits in top-to-toe army green or silvery gray, take a look at seven times Jenner was the queen of one-shade wonders.

