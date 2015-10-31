How to Master Sweater Dressing With Just 7 Pieces

We're taking sweater weather to the next level—by doubling up on knits. Here's why: Sweater dressing isn't only flattering, but super comfortable (celebrity proof: Drew Barrymore, above, from the November issue of InStyle). It's a relaxed and effortless approach to piecing together cold-weather outfits. But knits-on-knits can be tricky. Try mixing textures and throwing on a structured coat to add dimension. We did all the work for you—here's how you can master the look with seven pieces, below.

1. Nars eye shadow in Isolde ($35, sephora.com): A soft brown shade swept across your eye lids will tie your whole look together. The earthy tone delivers a no-makeup look without actually forgoing makeup. 

2. H&M sweater ($30; hm.com): This is a great ribbed knit with a pop of color. We love the ruffled sleeves and texture.

3. & Other Stories necklace ($45; stories.com): A pendant necklace will draw the eye vertically, giving the illusion of a longer, leaner frame.

4. Sachajuan ocean mist ($31; nordstrom.com): A wave to your hair will further add to the relaxed feel. 

5. Zara coat ($169; zara.com): Throw this structured topper over your knit ensemble; it will deliver structure and complement the sweater's warm tones.

6. Alexander Wang boots ($695; saksfifthavenue.com): A chocolate brown suede boot serves as the perfect accent to your knit look. 

7. Maison Margiela knit skirt ($695; farfetch.com): A high-rise cut on the waist is super flattering, while the asymmetric hem gives the skirt an intriguing detail.

