How to Make a Stunning Winter Wreath in 6 Easy Steps

Contrary to popular belief, holiday wreaths don’t all have to be made of pine, holly, poinsettias, and red velvet bows—just ask Christina Stembel, founder of San Francisco-based company Farmgirl Flowers. Stembel’s creations shatter every traditional, more expected holiday stereotype—eucalyptus, baby’s breath, and grapevine are among favorite elements to use in a garland. All of Farmgirl Flowers’ arrangements are made with 100-percent American-grown plants, following a movement Stembel has created called “Field to Vase,” which encourages people to use what’s in season, instead of having to import out-of-season buds from other countries and increasing plant waste.

Follow her tutorial below for making a gorgeous, non-denominational wreath using winter’s most beautiful blossoms (we all have springtime favorites, but according to a poll conducted by Stembel, 86% of people cared more about a beautiful bouquet than a specific type of flower). Or if you’re in a pinch, Stembel’s arrangements can be ordered online and shipped internationally.

