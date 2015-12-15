How to Make a Stunning Winter Wreath in 6 Easy Steps

Sydney Mondry
Dec 15, 2015 @ 5:45 pm

Contrary to popular belief, holiday wreaths don’t all have to be made of pine, holly, poinsettias, and red velvet bows—just ask Christina Stembel, founder of San Francisco-based company Farmgirl Flowers. Stembel’s creations shatter every traditional, more expected holiday stereotype—eucalyptus, baby’s breath, and grapevine are among favorite elements to use in a garland. All of Farmgirl Flowers’ arrangements are made with 100-percent American-grown plants, following a movement Stembel has created called “Field to Vase,” which encourages people to use what’s in season, instead of having to import out-of-season buds from other countries and increasing plant waste.

Follow her tutorial below for making a gorgeous, non-denominational wreath using winter’s most beautiful blossoms (we all have springtime favorites, but according to a poll conducted by Stembel, 86% of people cared more about a beautiful bouquet than a specific type of flower). Or if you’re in a pinch, Stembel’s arrangements can be ordered online and shipped internationally.

Gather Your Tools

You'll need floral clippers ($15; jet.com), paddle wire, which is used to secure flowers and greenery ($3; joann.com), wire wreath frame ($2; craftoutlet.com), smaller pieces of wire ($2; omega.com), and wire cutters ($4; amazon.com).

Collect Your Materials

California-grown proteas (the coral-colored, tropical bloom that looks like this) make a bold statement against the green foliage (eucalyptus, grevelia—a delicate green leaf—and pine).

Make Bundles

Start by making small bundles of the materials you'll be using, about four or five stems per bundle, which will ultimately yield an approximately 3-inch thick wreath. Wrap a piece of the floral wire around the bundles to keep in place. Depending on your wreath size, you'll need approximately 10 to 15 clusters of foliage. You can alternate materials for a more varied look.

Create Clusters

Lay one cluster on the wire wreath frame and wrap paddle wire around the bottom of the cluster tightly a few times to keep the cluster in place. Do not cut the paddle wire.

Continue Layering

Continue layering clusters on top of each other and wrap each cluster with paddle wire three times.

Spruce It Up

When you've filled the wreath frame, add one more cluster and tuck it under the leaves of the first cluster for a seamless finish. Cut your wire with wire cutters. Feel free to add a bow or ribbon or just hang on the metal wreath frame.

