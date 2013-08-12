Only on InStyle: Get Ready for the 2013 Teen Choice Awards With Lucy Hale

Josephine Cusumano
Aug 12, 2013

Last night was a memorable one for Lucy Hale -- in addition to co-hosting the 2013 Teen Choice Awards with Glee's Darren Criss, the Pretty Little Liars actress also took home an award for the Choice Summer TV Actress! Her makeup artist Fiona Stiles gave us an exclusive look at how the star prepped for the big night, with the complete breakdown on how Hale's makeup stayed flawless under the heavy-duty stage lights. "My process for inspiration is always very organic. I see the dress, talk to the talent and we collaborate, bouncing ideas off each other," said Stiles, who is the celebrity makeup artist for mark. cosmetics.  "There are times when I show images for inspiration, but for Lucy we just chatted and decided on the look together." Click the photo to take a trip backstage with the star, only on InStyle.com!

Flawless Face

To create a perfect canvas, Stiles used a light layer of Mark Got the Goods Multi-Benefit Foundation Lotion ($18; meetmark.com), followed by a sweep of Just Blushing Powder Blush in Charmed ($9; meetmark.com). Stiles concentrated the Hourglass Ambient Light powder ($45; sephora.com) onto her cheekbones as a highlighter. "It added light and life to Lucy's face," Stiles added. Finally, she set the look using Mark Set Things Right Loose Powder ($12; meetmark.com).

All Eyes on Lucy

Stiles used a combination of Mark I-Mark Wet/Dry Eye Shadow in Minx, Moss and Tabac ($7; meetmark.com) on Lucy's eyes and Mark No Place to Run Longwear Eyeliner in Jet Set ($9; meetmark.com) "on the lash line, outer third of her lower lashes as well as in the waterline." She finished the look with Mark Scanda-Lash Hook Up Mascara ($6.50 meetmark.com). "I applied the product on the top and bottom lashes, opening up the eyes," Stiles added.
Pucker Up!

"We went with a soft pink on the lips," said Stiles, who used Mark's Lipclick Full Color Lipstick in Cupid ($11; meetmark.com) for Lucy's walk down the red carpet. She swapped the tawny nude hue for a high-impact coral before taking the stage. "When Lucy hit the stage to host, she changed her lip color to Coral Fixation ($11; meetmark.com)," she added.

The Spread

Backstage, the vibe was fun, and the collaborative look took shape after Stiles saw Hale's dress. "There are times when I show images for inspiration, but for Lucy, we just chatted and decided on the look together," she said. "I see the dress, talk to the talent, and we collaborate by bouncing ideas off each other."

