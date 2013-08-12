Only on InStyle: Get Ready for the 2013 Teen Choice Awards With Lucy Hale

Last night was a memorable one for Lucy Hale -- in addition to co-hosting the 2013 Teen Choice Awards with Glee's Darren Criss, the Pretty Little Liars actress also took home an award for the Choice Summer TV Actress! Her makeup artist Fiona Stiles gave us an exclusive look at how the star prepped for the big night, with the complete breakdown on how Hale's makeup stayed flawless under the heavy-duty stage lights. "My process for inspiration is always very organic. I see the dress, talk to the talent and we collaborate, bouncing ideas off each other," said Stiles, who is the celebrity makeup artist for mark. cosmetics. "There are times when I show images for inspiration, but for Lucy we just chatted and decided on the look together." Click the photo to take a trip backstage with the star, only on InStyle.com!