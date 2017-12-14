Olivia Culpo's 5-Step Guide to Taking a Stunning Selfie

oliviaculpo/Instagram
Claire Stern
Dec 14, 2017 @ 11:30 am

The selfie, once mocked as an expression of vanity, has fast become a highbrow art form. It was the Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year in 2013. This past spring, the Saatchi Gallery in London dedicated an entire exhibition to the history of the selfie, from Diego Velazquez to Kim Kardashian. Hell, the new iPhone X unlocks with one. That being said, the next time you hold up your front-facing camera for a quick snap, bring your A-game, because expectations are looming large from any and all recipients. 

If you could use a few pointers, Olivia Culpo, former pageant queen-turned-influencer extraordinaire, with 2.2 Instagram million followers to her name, offered up some pro tips that will help you seriously up your selfie game. 

1 of 5 oliviaculpo/Instagram

FIND YOUR LIGHT

"Lighting is so important and can make or break a photo. I personally like to face the sun while some people prefer the look of shade. It's all about what compliments your skin best."

2 of 5 oliviaculpo/Instagram

EXPRESS YOURSELF ACCORDINGLY

"Make sure you're channeling the story you are trying to tell in your selfie with your expression. If you are saying how happy you are, don't make a serious face."

3 of 5 oliviaculpo/Instagram

LOOK FOR A SCENIC SETTING

"Try and find a beautiful backdrop. Even if you aren't watching the sunset on the beach, you can still look for a fun colored wall or beautiful greenery."

4 of 5 oliviaculpo/Instagram

DON'T OVER-EDIT

"I personally believe in minimal editing. You are beautiful just the way you are. That said, it can be nice to play around with filters."

5 of 5 oliviaculpo/Instagram

HAVE FUN WITH IT

"Try your selfie with Instagram or Snapchat animation like the bunny ears or the stars. I also love to experiment with Boomerangs. The movement is a great way to tell a story."

