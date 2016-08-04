Here's How to Save Your Liquid Lipstick From the Heat

Consider an overheated tube of liquid lipstick the beauty equivalent of the iPhone temperature warning message you get on a blazing summer day. While you may have your technique on how to keep your favorite shade from smudging and melting off of your lips during a scorcher, the same probably can’t be said for its actual tube. Whether you left it in your car to boil or in your bag at the beach, there’s the nothing worse than going in for a mid-day touch up to find that the formula has separated and changed consistency. Before you say RIP to your favorite lippie, try out this simple hack for giving a tube of overheated liquid lipstick a second life.

First things first: Get your tube out of the heat. After letting it adjust to room temperature for a few minutes, pop it in the fridge and leave it to cool for about 10 to 15 minutes. Once you take it out, let it settle for a final 10 minutes before you swipe it on your lips.

The most important step: Although it might be tempting to open up the tube to survey the damage, practice some self-control until you’ve let the product rest after its time in the fridge. Your lips will thank you.