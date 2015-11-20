This Creamy Cocktail Is the Perfect Nightcap to Mix Before Bed

Don't get us wrong, we love a creamy holiday cocktail, but traditional options like spiked eggnog can sometimes be overwhelmingly heavy. The solution? A light, silky, frothy egg-white based beverage, like this wintery “Noche Buena” beverage from new and super-popular pan-Latin cocktail bar Leyenda in Brooklyn, N.Y. According to its talented creator Amanda de la Nuez, the key to executing the perfect egg white cocktail is to “dry shake” the ingredients (translation: shake without ice). This ensures that the egg white properly mixes with the other fixings and achieves a perfectly frothy texture. Try the recipe below for an impressive nightcap.

Noche Buena

Ingredients

¾ oz Black Bottle Scotch ($22; wineanthology.com)

¾ oz Plantation Jamaican ($47; masterofmalt.com)

1 oz Lustau East India ($27; b-21.com)

½ oz Heering Coffee Liqueur ($29; thewhiskeyexchange.com)

½ oz cinnamon

3 dashes aromatic bitters ($5; walmart.com)

1 egg white

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients and dry shake.

2. Shake with ice, and serve in a coupe with grated nutmeg and espresso bean.