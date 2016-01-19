This Is Why You Should Layer a Puffer Under Your Winter Coat

Let's face it: When it comes to brutal gusts of wind and snow-pocalyptic levels of cold, your long wool coat, however chic it may be, stands no chance. We're talking about impossibly elegant camel robe styles, classic black peacoats, and sleek gray toppers that look really good on, but offer little or no insulation—unlike, say, a water-proof, wind-proof, everything-proof down parka.

Well, until now. The key to wearing your sweeping coat is smart layering. Er, one smart layer, actually. Instead of doubling up on chunky knits (that add bulk, no less), shrug on one fleece-lined or slim puffer shell of a jacket, which acts as your barrier against the elements from underneath your coat. Find one in the same shade as your coat for a seamless pairing (black with black or silver with gray), or one that works with a nearby neutral (olive green shell with your camel coat, or navy shell with a gray coat), or a bold, contrasting hue for a playful pop of color.

Below, we did the work for you. Shop these inner jackets to wear under your coat for your warmest winter yet. Blizzards, be damned.

