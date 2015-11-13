How to Layer Like a Pro This Winter

The chicest way to layer this winter? A menswear-inspired look, featuring slick longline tweed suit separates with accents saturated in jeweled tones. Below, we did the all the work for you and compiled an seven-item checklist of everything you need to nail the look.

1. MSGM robe coat ($815; farfetch.com): A robe-style coat flatters all figures—it looks great both relaxed and open, and knotted closed. Plus, the texture will help add depth to your overall look.

2. Chanel nail polish in Beige Pur ($27; chanel.com): Choose a clean and neutral nail to finish off this chic look.

3. Equipment shirt ($220; net-a-porter.com): An essential when it comes to layering—this black silk blouse will pair perfectly under your blazer. Leave the blouse untucked to achieve that effortless cool-girl vibe.

4. See by Chloé bag ($380; net-a-porter.com): This minimal burgundy purse can be worn as a cross-body during the day and as a clutch at night.

5. Raey blazer ($498; matchesfashion.com) and Raey trousers ($462; matchesfashion.com): This tailored boyfriend blazer and relaxed trouser will make your menswear look. The donegal tweed is another great fall texture to add to your wardrobe.

6. Shu Uemura brush ($68; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com): Create relaxed curls using a large round brush with natural bristles.

7. Zara shoes ($119; zara.com): Offset the menswear look with this sexy strappy suede heel—it will give your look a pop of color, too!