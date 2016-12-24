With the holidays around the corner, we’re readying ourselves for a plethora of cozy familial gatherings complete with a warm fireplace and a batch of winter-y cocktails. This time around, we’ll be whipping up a seasonal beverage from N.Y.C. hotspot Lafayette called “Epice & Pomme,” which is “inspired by the café culture of France,” says head bartender Anne Robinson. Make the recipe below, which fuses bourbon, calvados, aperol, and allspice, and dream about spending a cozy December evening in Paris.

Epice & Pomme

Ingredients

1½ oz Buffalo Trace Bourbon ($22; klwines.com)

1/2 oz Groult 8 Year Calvados ($57; klwines.com)

1/2 oz Aperol ($21; wineanthology.com)

1/4 oz Allspice Dram ($12; westsidewines.com)

1 cinnamon stick

Directions

Stir all ingredients and strain over a large 2-inch by 2-inch ice cube. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.