Lady Gaga's Red Super-Bowl Eyeshadow Is the New Smoky Eye—Here's How to Get It

Lady Gaga's ruby red eyeshadow from last night's Super Bowl may have been a daring look (in true Gaga fashion, natch), but we may be seeing a lot more of the trend in months to come. "Red shadow is the new smoky eye. It's absolutely wearable for a night out and is actually very flattering," says her makeup artist Sarah Tanno. "Whatever else is going on your face should be subtle to pull off this look." To create the dramatic effect, Tanno began with her eyes to prevent having to clean up any accidental fallout. She began by tracing the perimeter of Gaga's eyes with a since-discontinued red eye pencil by MAC, then layered Dior's Fluid Shadow in Destinée ($32; sephora.com) over the top.

Once the base had dried, Tanno mixed Kryolan's Red Glitter shadow ($12; kryolan.com) with MAC's Mixing Medium and the brand's loose red glitters ($22 each; maccosmetics.com) to create a paste, then packed the color directly on top. When trying out her method, make sure to press the shadows onto your lid instead of using a sweeping motion, to keep things from getting too messy. A few coats of Marc Jacobs Velvet Noir Mascara ($26; sephora.com) paired with a defined brow finished the eyes, Tanno used Sephora's Serum Concealer ($14; sephora.com) in conjunction with the Lancôme Teint Idole foundation ($47; nordstrom.com) to even out her complexion. After a sweep of Sephora Blush in Passionate ($14; sephora.com), the Marc Jacobs Sheer Gel Lipstick in Moody Margot ($30; sephora.com) tied all of the elements together.