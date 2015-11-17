This 4-Ingredient Thanksgiving Appetizer Will Rival the Feast Itself

Nancy Silverton, the author of eight cookbooks, and the culinary force behind renowned Italian eateries Osteria Mozza, Pizzeria Mozza, Chi Spacca, and founder of the new gourmet gelato company Nancy’s Fancy, has a Thanksgiving appetizer that will make your guests forget all about that turkey and its trimmings. Her Grilled Cheeseboard Sandwich with brie, arugula, honey and trail mix comes from Silverton’s California-based La Brea Bakery and will definitely be gracing our cocktail napkins next week. Who doesn’t love a grown-up grilled cheese? Try the recipe below.

Grilled Cheeseboard Sandwich with Brie, Arugula, Honey, and Trail Mix

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

8 slices cranberry walnut loaf, toasted (Silverton uses her own loaf that she makes at La Brea Bakery. You can find a similar recipe here)

8 oz brie cheese

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp champagne vinegar

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. In a non-reactive bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Add arugula and lightly dress (remove extra dressing if needed).

3. Place 4 slices of bread on a baking sheet. Evenly distribute brie on top of each of the 4 slices of bread. Place in the oven for 3 minutes or until brie is just starting to melt. Remove from oven.

4. To assemble: Drizzle honey on top of cheese and add trail mix. Top with arugula salad and close with remaining piece of bread. Slice in 2 pieces and serve.