Here's Exactly How to Use Kylie Jenner's Bronze Kyshadow Palette

Secret’s out: After cryptic hints on Instagram and Snapchat, Kylie Jenner finally revealed yesterday that she’s expanding her Kylie Cosmetics line by releasing her first eyeshadow palette to go with your growing collection of Lip Kits. Before the Internet had a moment to take a few deep breaths and start strategizing on how to get their hands on the palette that’s guaranteed to sell out, Kylie had another surprise. Following the announcement of her Bronze Kyshadow Palette, the 18-year-old schooled her Snapchat followers on exactly how she’s been using the palette’s shades for the past five months to create her signature terracotta smoky eye. The only shade she doesn’t use? Kylie likes to reserve the black shadow to wear as eyeliner for night. If you had any doubts on how to use the palette once you get in your cart, grab your brushes, hit play on the Snapchat videos below, and start practicing your blending.

Step One: Brush Jasper on the brow bone.

Step Two: Apply Topaz all over the eyelid.

Step Three: Using the same brush, dip it in Tiger’s Eye and Citrine and apply it on the crease.

Step Four: Brush Hematite on the outer corner of the eye starting at the waterline and completely covering the crease.

Step Five: Grab a blending brush and use it to apply Bronzite along the waterline.

Step Six: Use Quartz and Goldstone with a flat brush to tap the shadow cocktail all over the lid.

Step Seven: Dip a small blending brush into Quartz and brush it on directly under the brow and the inner corner of the eye.

Step Eight: Mix Citrine, Tiger’s Eye, and Hematite, and apply the mix directly along the under eye