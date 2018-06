Coming up with stylish outfit ideas in the winter takes some extra know-how (between the elements and the layers, it can be one over-bundled mess). But one combo we go back to time and time again are knee-high boots and skirts. Not only does this style of shoe add an extra (much needed) layer of warmth, but it's also statement-making when paired with a skirt. From micro-minis to knee-grazing wonders, here are five ways to style the perfect pair.