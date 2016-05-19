Here's How to Get Kim Kardashian's Insanely Graphic Eyeshadow from Cannes

Next to an uber-precise contour and a nude lip, Kim Kardashian knows the power of a statement eyeshadow very well. Case in point: the look she wore to the De Grisgono party at the Cannes Film Festival, which we're officially dubbing the reverse cat-eye. Instead of sweeping a graphic strike along her top lid, the star's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic concentrated the drama along the lower lash line, extending the noir hue into an upward flick. He wanted to keep the drama on the lower portion of the eye, so he kept shadow and liner on the top pretty minimal.

To start, Dedivanovic used the Cargo Swimmables Eye Pencil in Black ($18; ulta.com) along her waterline on the top and bottom, and followed by smudging the product under her lower lashes. "Then, using a small brush, I applied a matte black shadow over the pencil, and extended the line outward and upward," he says. We recommend working in small strokes to evenly diffuse the color, and because black eyeshadow tends to have a lot of fallout, do this step prior to applying your undereye concealer for an easy clean-up. Dedivanovic finished the eye with an ample coating of Benefit's They're Real Mascara ($24; sephora.com) on both the top and bottom lashes. Obsessed is not even the word.