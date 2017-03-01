8 Style Lessons We Learned from Justin Bieber

Jason Merritt
Alexandra DeRosa
Mar 01, 2017

Beliebe it or not, you can learn a thing or two from Justin Bieber's swag.

No, we're not telling you to wear crazy distressed denim or to let your pants hang down unforgivably low (though low-slung bottoms are trending for spring). We're all about taking a closer look at Bieber's style and, well, taking notes.

Bieber proves camo is a foolproof classic, that band tees will always be cool, and more. Let's just say Bieber has nothing to say Sorry for.

1 of 8 Splash News

Go Big or Go Home

Wide-rimmed glasses? Massive fur coat? Paint-splattered ripped jeans? Justin says you can do it ALL. 

2 of 8 gotpap/Bauer-Griffin

BAND TEES WILL BE FOREVER COOL

Never throw away your old band tees; they're classics that will never got out of style.

3 of 8 C Flanigan

MOTO JACKETS ARE A MUST

Moto jackets have the power to add an edge to any look—even a polka-dot shirt. 

4 of 8 Jeff Kravitz

OFFSET A MONOCHROMATIC LOOK WITH WHITE SNEAKERS

If you wish to wear one single color from head to toe, but don't have the footwear to match, step into bright white sneakers. The fresh kicks will complement your look without stealing the spotlight.

5 of 8 Al Pereira

COZY CARDIGAN + BEANIE = DREAM TEAM

On those days when your hair is out of control and you're not quite sure what to wear, throw on a beanie and an oversize cardigan. You'll achieve an effortlessly cool look.

6 of 8 NBC

CAMO IS A CLASSIC

To take jeans and a white tee to the next level, throw on a camouflage jacket. You can wear camo with anything, really—just treat it as you would with a neutral or leopard print.

7 of 8 Jason Merritt

LAYER BASICS FOR AN INTERESTING EFFECT

Pile on your cotton basics for a unique take on casual style.

8 of 8 Kevin Mazur

WEAR BLACK ON BLACK ON BLACK

If you're lacking sartorial inspiration, resort to an all-black look—it's a style that's as sleek as it is timeless.

