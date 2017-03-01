8 Style Lessons We Learned from Justin Bieber

Beliebe it or not, you can learn a thing or two from Justin Bieber's swag.

No, we're not telling you to wear crazy distressed denim or to let your pants hang down unforgivably low (though low-slung bottoms are trending for spring). We're all about taking a closer look at Bieber's style and, well, taking notes.

Bieber proves camo is a foolproof classic, that band tees will always be cool, and more. Let's just say Bieber has nothing to say Sorry for.