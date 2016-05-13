How to Get Julia Roberts's Beyond-Gorgeous Cannes Makeup

If there's one place to go full glam, the Cannes Film Festival is the place to do it, and Julia Roberts was definitely taking note. To complement her stunning black gown and Chopard necklace—which she wore sans shoes—the star wore her hair in bombshell waves, keeping the makeup clean and elegant. Her makeup artist Genevieve Herr began by applying a layer of the Lancome Teint Miracle Foundation ($47; sephora.com) to even out her complexion, then concentrated the Lancome's Blush Subtil in Splash Corail ($39; sephora.com) on the apples of her cheeks. The super-fluid formula allowed the color to melt into the star's skin, and create the perfect natural flush.

Moving on to the eyes, Herr picked up Lancome's 5-Pan Shadow Palette in Midnight Rush ($50; sephora.com) and applied a mix of the silver and deep grey tones. She then used the Le Crayon Khol in both the Black Ebony and Gris Noir hues ($26; nordstrom.com) to define Roberts' lash line before sweeping on a few generous coats of the Hypnose mascara ($28; sephora.com). As a finishing touch, Herr applied the Rouge in Love Lip Color in Sweet Embrace ($29; sephora.com), the perfect pink-nude hybrid, to tie each of the elements together.