See Exactly How to Recreate This Non-Cheesy Holiday Manicure

Sure, painting tiny sweaters on each of your digits is a nice idea, but let's get real—even if the skill set is there, we don't really have the time or patience to paint on each miniscule reindeer dancing across the pattern on your middle finger. A manicure that is both easy to master and festive is what we're after, and the pros over at Jin Soon Salon in New York City delivered exactly that with the brushed metal design they painted up for us. Don't cut up your makeup sponge just yet—rather than dabbing on the polish to impart the texture, you use the paint brush right out of the bottle, so even nail art novices won't have trouble. Keep scrolling to get step-by-step instructions on mastering your new holiday mani.