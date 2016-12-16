See Exactly How to Recreate This Non-Cheesy Holiday Manicure

Courtesy Jin Soon
Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 16, 2016 @ 9:00 am

Sure, painting tiny sweaters on each of your digits is a nice idea, but let's get real—even if the skill set is there, we don't really have the time or patience to paint on each miniscule reindeer dancing across the pattern on your middle finger. A manicure that is both easy to master and festive is what we're after, and the pros over at Jin Soon Salon in New York City delivered exactly that with the brushed metal design they painted up for us. Don't cut up your makeup sponge just yet—rather than dabbing on the polish to impart the texture, you use the paint brush right out of the bottle, so even nail art novices won't have trouble. Keep scrolling to get step-by-step instructions on mastering your new holiday mani.

1 of 3 Courtesy Jin Soon

Lay Down the Color

Apply a layer of your favorite base coat, then allow it to dry. Over the top, sweep on two coats of an inky black lacquer like Jin Soon's Nocturne ($18; nordstrom.com) which has the faintest iridescent shimmer.

2 of 3 Courtesy Jin Soon

Golden Touches

With a metallic gold hue—Jin Soon's Baroque ($42 for a set of three; net-a-porter.com) was used for the tutorial—use the brush to lightly paint on varied strokes of color.

3 of 3 Courtesy Jin Soon

Iridescent Overlay

Over the gold and black motif, follow the same motions with an iridescent white shade like Jin Soon's Akoya ($42 for a set of three; net-a-porter.com). Seal your handiwork into place with a generous amount of top coat.

