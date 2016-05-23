Recreate Jessica Alba's Fierce Smoky Eye from the 2016 Billboard Music Awards

Who knew blue eyeshadow could look so chic? The bold hue has somewhat of a bad reputation, perhaps due to some '80s and '90s throwback moments we wish we could take back, but last night at the Billboard Music Awards, Jessica Alba gave the shade a modern update—while serving some serious punk rock vibes, at that. A sculpted brow framed her graphic eye without competing, while her clean complexion and tawny nude lip added some balance. After a layer of the Honest Beauty Everything Primer ($27; ulta.com), the star followed with the Everything Cream Foundation ($30; ulta.com), using the Almond, Camel, and Java shades in conjunction to both even out her tone and add some slight contouring. The Honest Beauty Luminizing Powders in Dusk Reflection and Dawn Reflection ($25 each; ulta.com) were then used around her hairline and cheekbones to emphasize her glow.

Moving on to that statement eye, both the teal and navy tones from Alba's Honest Beauty Eyeshadow Trio in Ocean Blue ($25; ulta.com) were used, with the darker tone concentrated on the outer corners. Once her upper and lower lash lines were defined with the True Velvet Eyeliner in Sapphire ($16; ulta.com), a few generous coats of mascara through the lashes and the Brow Filler in Rich Brunette ($15; ulta.com) into her arches topped off the eye. A soft nude lip, created using the Truly Kissable Lip Crayon in Honey Kiss ($18; ulta.com) and the smallest amount of Lip Gloss in Kind Kiss ($18; ulta.com), tied all of the elements together.