Here's How You Can Master Jennifer Lopez's Bronze Smoky Eye and Nude Lip

2017 goals: stop abusing the snooze button on your alarm clock, order in less and cook more, and constantly channel Jennifer Lopez at every single red carpet ever. Last night at the People's Choice Awards, the eternal icon and golden goddess picked up honors for Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress, and left dreams of her neutral smoky eye and nude lip combo fixed in our memory for future makeup inspiration. "Jennifer's black Reem Acra dress inspired me to go a little bit more in the direction of a sun-kissed, St. Tropez goddess with high sheen," says the star's makeup artist Mary Phillips. "It's dramatic, but in the best way possible and still very soft. When her hair is pulled back like this, which isn't often, it always makes it a bit more of a makeup moment." We'll say. We love how the look embodies the classic Jennifer color palette, but reworked in a way that looks totally fresh. Better yet, you can score all the products she used at your local Target.

Phillips started by mixing three foundation hues to match Lopez's complexion, then applied an even layer all over. She continued with a few swipes of concealer in areas that needed more love, like the undereyes, the outside of the bridge of the nose, outside of the mouth, and along the cupid's bow. Picking up the L'Oreal Pro-Contour Kit in Medium ($12; target.com), the pro used the shading powder along the jawline, under the cheekbones, along the nose, and onto the temples. The highlighting shade was then brushed onto the center of the forehead, down the bridge of th enise, above the jawline, and under the brow bone. The True Match Blushes in Tender Rose and Innocent Flush ($8 each; target.com) were combined to create a believeable glow. Moving onto the eyes, Phillips used the Colour Riche La Palette Nude shadows ($16; target.com) on the lids, using a handful of the darker mattes and shimmers to add depth, then topping off the lid and inner corners with a hint of gold. She then lined the perimeter of her eyes with liner on the top and bottom, then added generous layers of mascara. To finish, Phillips used two Colour Riche lipsticks in Toasted Almond and Nature's Blush ($6; target.com)—the darker shade was concentated to the outer areas of the mouth, and diffused as it reached the center of the lip. "This creates a very full effect without being too matte or wet at the same time," Phillips adds.