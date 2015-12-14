Jennifer Lawrence Schools Us on How to Pull Off a Slip Dress

Kate Moss was queen of slip dresses in the '90s when she famously eschewed frou-frou gowns for its slinkier alternative on the red carpet. And now, it looks as though a new monarch has been instated: Jennifer Lawrence. JLaw's style has been the subject of adoration ever since she came on the scene, and as avid followers of her every move, you can bet that her affinity for the slip dress has not gone unnoticed. From the red carpet to after parties to casual outings, take a look and learn from the five ways (and counting) JLaw has rocked the slip.

