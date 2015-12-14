Jennifer Lawrence Schools Us on How to Pull Off a Slip Dress

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Andrea Cheng
Dec 14, 2015 @ 3:15 pm

Kate Moss was queen of slip dresses in the '90s when she famously eschewed frou-frou gowns for its slinkier alternative on the red carpet. And now, it looks as though a new monarch has been instated: Jennifer Lawrence. JLaw's style has been the subject of adoration ever since she came on the scene, and as avid followers of her every move, you can bet that her affinity for the slip dress has not gone unnoticed. From the red carpet to after parties to casual outings, take a look and learn from the five ways (and counting) JLaw has rocked the slip.

RELATED: 5 Ways to Wear Slips in Public Without Looking Indecent

1 of 5 Hunt/Getty Images)

Take the Minimalist Route

Lawrence brought sartorial joy to the Joy premiere in a pale yellow silk chiffon Dior Haute Couture creation that clung to her curves. Revel in its simplicity by scaling back on distracting accessories.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Iconic/GC Images

Dress It Up with Elevated Extras

Dress up a knee-length number (which tends to be more casual) with statement-making add-ons like Lawrence, who styled her black Nili Lotan slip with a jacquard coat (casually draped over her shoulders), a dressy clutch, and cool cut-out heels.

3 of 5

Anchor it with Menswear

In New York City, Lawrence donned a white silk Anine Bing mini slip dress that she cold-proofed with a sharp blazer, black opaque tights, and menswear-inspired flats.

Advertisement
4 of 5 XactpiX/Splash News

Shine Bright in Head-to-Toe Metallics

For the 2015 Met Gala after party, Lawrence slipped into a slinky light-refracting number and then continued to heap on the metallics. Do the same for an entrance-making effect.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Add Nighttime Mystique

The star smoldered at the world premiere of X-Men: Days of Future Past in an inky velvety Jason Wu number. For that mysterious allure, look for rich textures and evening accessories.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!